BBNaija: TrikkyTee Has Been Evicted From The Show

One of the Big Brother Naija Housemate, TrikkyTee has just been evicted from the BBNaija season 5 House, during the live eviction show on Sunday.

Four housemates,Ozo, Dorothy, Laycon and TrikkyTee were nominated by fellow housemates for possible eviction on Monday.



The host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu after chatting with the housemates proceeded with the eviction process.

He called out TrikkyTee as the 14th housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija House.

A dedicated phone line was opened on Monday night for viewers to vote for their favorites choosing from the four nominated housemates, the line closed Thursday night after which the organisers through a company collated the results to determine the least favorite housemates to leave the show.