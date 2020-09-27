BBNaija: Vee Finishes 5th In The Show

Victory Adeyemi popularly known as Vee in the show has just been evicted from the Big Brother Naija House, finishing as the fifth amongst the five housemates standing for the grand finale of the show.

During the live grand finale show, the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu called out Vee from the five standing, coming fifth place Vee was evicted from the show leaving behind Laycon, Nengi, Neo and Dorathy.

During her interview on stage Vee said she is open to everything entertainment such as acting, singing, hosting, everything.