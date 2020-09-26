0 comments

#BBNaija: Viewers Protest As Phone Lines Remain Open Hours After Deadline

by on September 26, 2020
 

Viewers of the the popular reality TV show BBNaija have protested the decision of the organisers to keep voting lines open hours after it was supposed to be closed 10pm on Friday, as announced on Sunday.

On Sunday diring the last live eviction show, the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced that for the grand finale on Sunday, September 27, the phone lines will be opened immediately after the last eviction show for the season and scheduled to close 10pm on Friday.

Previously in the show, phone lines usually opened 10pm on Monday after the live nomination show where the housemates nominate fellow housemates whom they want evicted from the show and the individuals with the highest nominations are now put up for possible eviction, the phone lines then closes at 10pm on Thursday.

However some viewers have taken to social media protesting that the phone lines have still been kept open despite the official announcement which said the lines will close at 10pm on Friday.

They said they noticed that people have continued to send votes and are charged the stipulated N30.00 per SMS, which means that the organisers are fraudulently receiving votes after the scheduled closing hours.

Some of their reactions below;

The organiser of the show are yet to respond to these allegations.

READ  BREAKING: NCDC Confirms Five New Cases of coronavirus In Nigeria

The grand finale of the show is scheduled for Sunday, September 27, where the last five contestants Laycon, Dorathy, Nengi, Neo and Vee will battle to walk away with the grand price of N85 million worth of goodies and cash price inclusive .

This season five of the show was tagged the Big Brother Naija Lockdown.

The BBNaija reality TV show is a social experiment where 20 contestants also called Housemates are put in the same house for 90, then a dedicated phone phone lines are opened to allow viewers vote for their favorite housemates to remain in the show.

These housemates remain longer in the show if they are able to thrill and entertain the viewers who will now decide if they will continue to vote a particular individual or switch to save another from being evicted from the show.

Breaking News


Grace Udofia


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 