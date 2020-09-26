BBNaija: Viewers Protest As Phone Lines Remain Open Hours After Deadline

Viewers of the the popular reality TV show BBNaija have protested the decision of the organisers to keep voting lines open hours after it was supposed to be closed 10pm on Friday, as announced on Sunday.

On Sunday diring the last live eviction show, the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced that for the grand finale on Sunday, September 27, the phone lines will be opened immediately after the last eviction show for the season and scheduled to close 10pm on Friday.

Previously in the show, phone lines usually opened 10pm on Monday after the live nomination show where the housemates nominate fellow housemates whom they want evicted from the show and the individuals with the highest nominations are now put up for possible eviction, the phone lines then closes at 10pm on Thursday.

However some viewers have taken to social media protesting that the phone lines have still been kept open despite the official announcement which said the lines will close at 10pm on Friday.

They said they noticed that people have continued to send votes and are charged the stipulated N30.00 per SMS, which means that the organisers are fraudulently receiving votes after the scheduled closing hours.

Some of their reactions below;

So I understand @BBNaija @africamagictv left the voting lines open, several hours after the deadline of polls closing.



Any explanation? #AfricaMagicShutTheVotingLines — Káyọ̀dé Ògúndámisí (@ogundamisi) September 26, 2020

You don’t get to be silenced at a time like this.



This is fraud, I repeat this is fraud.



Only except otherwise!#AfricaMagicShutTheVotingLines#AfricaMagicShutTheVotingLines #AfricaMagicShutTheVotingLines — Akanni Of Lagos 💡 (@2muchAkanni) September 26, 2020

Dear BBNaija @BBNaija,



You guys are currently playing with the name, reputation, interest and the highest degree of love + integrity which we the lovers of this show accorded to it.



12 hours later when the supposed voting should’ve been closed, sms voting still going through.? https://t.co/5oDpXvAoIk — Akanni Of Lagos 💡 (@2muchAkanni) September 26, 2020

Dear @BBNaija organizers,

Pls don’t play with the love people have for your show. You guys said the voting line are closed and I just said I should try it and the voting line is still on and it’s 12hrs now

We need an official statement for this.#AfricaMagicShutTheVotingLines pic.twitter.com/8fcv7mBcsW — Afolabi Nicholas of Ibadan 🚀💡 (@iam_nicholasafo) September 26, 2020

@DStvNg @BBNaija



Are you guys kidding right now, we expect some level of professionalism in how critical part of this game is being played…..don’t ever joke with the rule that determine the winner.



Pls ensure to shut down all voting lines!



#AfricaMagicShutTheVotingLines pic.twitter.com/ipdXphNYwB — Gabs💡 (@Mistugabs) September 26, 2020

Yes I expect them to deduct money but not to send the regular acknowledgement messages. That is my concern!!!!! @bbnaija #AnyVoteAfterTenShouldBeVoid#AfricaMagicShutTheVotingLines#bbnaija — Analyst (@BbnaijaAnalyst) September 26, 2020

Can we get a proper explanation of what's going on

Is Voting line still open because we are getting response even after 10pm which was not supposed to be.@BBNaija @DeloitteNigeria @DStvNg @MTNNG @AirtelNigeria @9mobileng



KINDLY RT#AfricaMagicShutTheVotingLines#BBNaija — Stan Laycon 💡💡💡 (@bbnaija_laycon) September 26, 2020

WTF!!! I just tried to vote and it went through, shut the voting lines TF!!!! Lemme continue voting sha😡😡#BBNaija#iCONsForever#AfricaMagicShutTheVotingLines pic.twitter.com/STAXnebo7k — T-billions💡💡💡 (@Theedah_007) September 26, 2020

Ahhh I tried mine too,so voting has nt closed hmmmm

Hope u people are not trying to play pranks oooo@BBNaija @Ebuka @Deloitte if not koni funny rara oooo @itsLaycon #AfricaMagicShutTheVotingLines pic.twitter.com/CeTSXLS4Ox — Wandes_gram🌈🌈🌈layconhypelady (@DudukeOfAbuja) September 26, 2020

I am wondering why sms votes are still going.

And any vote from ten pm must not be counted.#AfricaMagicShutTheVotingLines #BBNaija — 85m, Secured!💡💡💡💡 (@yetunede) September 26, 2020

The organiser of the show are yet to respond to these allegations.

The grand finale of the show is scheduled for Sunday, September 27, where the last five contestants Laycon, Dorathy, Nengi, Neo and Vee will battle to walk away with the grand price of N85 million worth of goodies and cash price inclusive .

This season five of the show was tagged the Big Brother Naija Lockdown.

The BBNaija reality TV show is a social experiment where 20 contestants also called Housemates are put in the same house for 90, then a dedicated phone phone lines are opened to allow viewers vote for their favorite housemates to remain in the show.

These housemates remain longer in the show if they are able to thrill and entertain the viewers who will now decide if they will continue to vote a particular individual or switch to save another from being evicted from the show.