BBNaija: “Visit Psychiatrist Before Going To Big Brother” – Erica Advises Intending Participants

Big Brother Naija lockdown season disqualified housemate, Erica has advised intending participants in next BBNaija show to make sure they see a psychiatrist before thinking of coming to the show.

Erica also said that she became too emotional as they show proceeded and it ultimately led to her disqualification from the house.

She urged next housemates of the reality show not to get too emotional, as it will in the end cost them their place, adding that its after all just a game.

According to her, “My candid advice to anyone thinking of going to the show is for them to book session with a psychiatrist.

Erica further advised her fans on social media to desist from fighting because of her, adding that she strongly detests individuals who fight other housemates on her behalf.