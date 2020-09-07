BBNaija2020: Bobrisky Urges Fans To Stop Chiding Erica, Supports Her With N1m

Recall that Erica on Sunday was disqualified from Big Brother reality show as a result of ill misconduct.

Idris Okuneye also known as Bobrisky however after pleading with fans to stop berating her, pledged to support the evicted housemate with the sum of N1 million.

She was evicted from the game after she got last and final suspension for engaging in heated argument with fellow housemate, Laycon.

Bobrisky like other of her fans supported her by giving donations to her ‘GoFundMe’ account.

“Taking to his social media account, Bobrisky affirmed that he would not forgive people that try to bully her, as she was human and made mistake like everyone else.

“What’s important is that she acknowledged her mistake”, he added.

In his post, “reason I am donating N1 million is to show her love and not the other way round. She will not learn from her mistakes if you keep berating her.