BBNaija2020: Erica Says Lucy, Vee Are ‘Desperately’ Trying To Get Her Disqualified From Show

BBNaija Lockdown season housemate Erica, has complained to Biggie that Lucy and Vee are allegedly trying to get her disqualified from the show.

Recall that Erica was recently given a second strike by Biggie, and it is expected that any further infringement from her will get her disqualified from the show.

During her diary session with biggie, she complained that fellow housemates, Lucy and Vee are doing things that would implicate her and see her leave the house.

Erica revealed that the square off between her and Lucy was aimed at getting her a third and final strike from biggie.

“As for Vee, anytime we are given a collective task, she doesn’t partake in any, all she does is made side comments.

“Its sad because as the head of house, I feel as if I am not fulfilling the required responsibilities of what it takes to lead, it is more difficult as there are others making life tedious for me in the house”, she barked.

“Both housemates are putting up attitude that will implicate and get me disqualified from the house”, she added.