BBNaija2020: Evicted Housemate, Praise Says Fiancée Is Way Older Than Him, Reveals Who He Wants To Win

The evicted BBNaija housemate, Praise has talked about his moments in the house, who he prefers to win the prize and also cleared the air about his fiancee’s actual age.

Praise who stated that he only told Lucy the age of his fiancee because she said she wouldn’t date any housemate, due to age distinction between her and guys in the house.

“I Told Lucy because I wanted proving to her that age is just numbers and shouldn’t be an obstacle to love. Used my fiancee as example, as she is way older than me but respects me a lot”, he explained.

He replied to claim made by Brighto in a video, about his wife being 60 years old, by saying that the recently evicted housemate simply had no idea what he was talking about.

“His comment although brought no bad blood between us; because after the show we would still hang out.

Praise addressed rumors about his relationship while in the house with Ka3na, says what matters is that he’s fiancee is cool with it.

Praise said further that he hopes Laycon wins the N85 million, as he is expecting Dorathy, Kiddwaya, Erica and Prince to all make it to the final.