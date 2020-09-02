BBNaija2020: “I No Longer Have Respect For Laycon, He Is Now My Sworn Enemy”, Erica Tells Kiddwaya

The once compact relationship between BBNaija Housemates, Laycon and Erica seems to be drifting apart every seconds as Erica revealed to Kiddwaya recently, of hate she has for Laycon.

The statement was made after Kiddwaya asked her, if she had for once played the ‘Ayo Game’ with Laycon.

In recent chat with Kiddwaya, Erica said that she has lost respect for Laycon, someone she explained she was before now, attracted to.

In her words, “I have no business with Laycon, I dont talk and neither do I play with my enemies”, she confirmed.

Meanwhile, fans of Erica and Laycon showed concern by tweeting about current happening between both Housemates.

Below are some of their Tweets:

Who else noticed the the way Erica's voice was shaking when she said congratulations Laycon 💡💡💡



May our enemies not have any other choice but to congratulate us



Can I hear a bigger and louder AMEN? pic.twitter.com/Yrd5FpgxDg — D E O N🔴🏆 (@OniDennis2) September 2, 2020

Erica said she made Laycon popular and guess what Google had settle the matter 😂. #TeamGoldLabel pic.twitter.com/vtGHZYI5IU — Shegzy Kiz (@kiz_shegzy) September 2, 2020

I don't hate Erica because she rejected Laycon. I don't hate her at all I just mildly dislike her sometimes. I vote for Laycon because I like his music and he's relatable. Not everything has to fit your Nollywood mentality. Congratulations Laycon, Nengi and Vee. pic.twitter.com/QzQ4cDSD4O — Qwerty🦄🦄🦄| EXPENSIVE OUT NOW (@IStanNickiHard2) September 2, 2020

Erica is the only person playing pity card here. She wants u to blame Kidd and Laycon wen it's glaring she is the one always going to meet those men. She knows how we think on this streets, she is trying to garner more votes. But I can't deny she is a very good actress.#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/zGj2qCyg2m — Tayo Israel (@Seuntemitayo4) August 30, 2020