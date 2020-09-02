BBNaija2020: “I No Longer Have Respect For Laycon, He Is Now My Sworn Enemy”, Erica Tells Kiddwaya

The once compact relationship between BBNaija Housemates, Laycon and Erica seems to be drifting apart every seconds as Erica revealed to Kiddwaya recently, of hate she has for Laycon.
The statement was made after Kiddwaya asked her, if she had for once played the ‘Ayo Game’ with Laycon.
In recent chat with Kiddwaya, Erica said that she has lost respect for Laycon, someone she explained she was before now, attracted to.
In her words, “I have no business with Laycon, I dont talk and neither do I play with my enemies”, she confirmed.
Meanwhile, fans of Erica and Laycon showed concern by tweeting about current happening between both Housemates.
READ #BBNaija2020: Evicted Housemate, Praise Says Fiancée Is Way Older Than Him, Reveals Who He Wants To Win
Below are some of their Tweets:
#BBNaija2020: Evicted Housemate, Praise Says Fiancée Is Way Older Than Him, Reveals Who He Wants To Win
“If One Of Your Daughters Lead The Coup, Nigerians Will Support Her” – BBN Star, Kemen Replies Ex-Minister