BBNaija2020: LIRS Urges Laycon To Pay Tax After Congratulating Him

The Big brother Naija Lockdown edition ended on September 26, 2020 in which Laycon was named winner of the reality show.

He emerged victor after amassing about 60% of the total votes given by fans

Different organizations lauded and congratulated the young man for emerging winner of the show.

Amongst organizations that congratulated him was the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS).

They made the disclosure via their twitter handle.

After congratulating him, they reminded him to not forget to pay his tax.

They tweeted:

congratulation Laycon, winner of @BBNaija Lockdown Edition. More Wins!! We look forward to seeing you in 2021 as you pay your tax.