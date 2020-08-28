BBNaija2020: “Loving Someone Like Me Is On Its Part Risky”, Kiddwaya Tells Erica

Out of events happening in Big Brother Naija 2020 Lockdown house that has thrilled and got the fans talking will no doubt be the emotional affair going on between billionaire’s son Kiddwaya, and his house lover, Erica.

The duo seem to have taking more than a liking towards themselves, as many have predicted that their intimacy might just rise above house level into perhaps blissful conjugality.

However, Kiddway in a recent heart to heart conversation with fellow housemate, Erica, said that it is quite risky to love a guy of his kind.

Both housemates were seen sitting on their bed and talked about issues. Out of what was discussed, Kiddwaya said that loving him is risky as it concerns Erica.

She also replied by saying supposing she had to fall for him, that every of her guts is telling her that he might not feel same towards her.

Kiddwaya was asked to explain the assertion that it was risky loving him, he replied that someone who hardly resides at a position.

Erica made clear that she doesn’t entirely trust him, as he can disappoint her if she falls entirely for him.

Similarly, Kiddwaya’s billionaire father, Terry Waya seem to being in support of his son’s relationship, by saying it would indeed be wonderful if his son was to end up marrying beautiful Erica.