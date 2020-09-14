BBNaija2020: Music Producer, Samklef Lambastes Kiddwaya, Erica

Nigerian music producer, Samklef has criticized the decision of having sex on National television by evicted big brother Naija housemates, Erica and Kiddwaya.

According to him, both housemates exhibited display likened to one showed by porn stars.

Recall Samklef’s post before now, which he made via his twitter page where he alleged that some staff from Dstv disclosed to him that both housemates had sex for 2 hours inside Head of room House.

The producer was berated by fans of the show about his decision to make public information of that kind.

Some fans said the producer is no longer famous, that he embarrassed Erica and sought to gain fame by vulgarly assaulting Kiddwaya.

Samklef despite criticism reaffirmed yet that any person that has sex on National Television is no different from a porn star.

“I cannot be fazed by anything, you were warned about me”, he added.