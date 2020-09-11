BBNaija2020: Since Votes Don’t Count, Stop Telling Me To Vote For Housemates – Tacha To Fans

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Natasha Akide also referred to by fans as Tacha has said since it doesn’t count, that voting on behalf of housemates is a waste of time.

She said she was bewildered on finding out that fans of the show are having beliefs that their votes actually mattered.

She gave the revelation via her snapchat account, as she shunned advice by fans on voting the present housemates of the reality show.

According to her words, “I wonder why people are busy with vote for this guy chant, the question should be, does your vote really count?.

She further said that fans should let her be, as votes counts for nothing.