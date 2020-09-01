BBNaija2020: Twitter Fans Calls For Erica’s Disqualification After Canvassing For Votes

The Organizers of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown Season show has been urged to immediately disqualify Erica for soliciting for votes.

It was heard from her conversation with house lover Kiddwaya who was for the first time selected for possible eviction on Monday night.

Erica assured Kiddwaya that her fans will save him by voting for him.

“I know my fans, they would not let me down, since they know your worth to me, they will vote for you.

Recall that before now, Erica has already been issued warning by Biggie that the next breach of house rules from her will ultimately disqualify her from the show.

Meanwhile some fans took to their twitter pages to complain that her discussion with Kiddwaya was simply targeted at requesting of votes from fans, added that it was against the house rules.

Below are some comments from fans who demanded she gets disqualified:

If biggie can stand on his feet and disqualify Tacha and still make profit then who’s Erica.



Erica just remain humble for the next days and you shall reap your harvest. #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/36ov6MDXlq — karim◽️ (@ToniUmez) August 30, 2020

Kidd and Erica combined, they are not even half of what Tacha was and Biggie disqualified her and the show didn't stop



If you're in one corner thinking Kidd and Erica are the "content" (as y'all call it) and Biggie can't afford to lose them, you're a MUMU #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/TUw0w4JOfU — Big Uncle 🔴 (@Usmanashafe) August 30, 2020

Biggie can clearly see Erica's fvck up but how them go take generate money if them disqualify am??



We are in the middle of a pandemic pic.twitter.com/xwIFZkUYiC — Dipo (@swag_lukarz) August 31, 2020

Erica has overstayed her welcome… She never learns… Biggy disqualify her ass 🙄 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/f5kY6gI8SV — 🦋 Chucky 🦋 (@Nthaby_nice) August 31, 2020