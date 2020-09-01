BBNaija2020: Twitter Fans Calls For Erica’s Disqualification After Canvassing For Votes

The Organizers of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown Season show has been urged to immediately disqualify Erica for soliciting for votes.
It was heard from her conversation with house lover Kiddwaya who was for the first time selected for possible eviction on Monday night.
Erica assured Kiddwaya that her fans will save him by voting for him.
“I know my fans, they would not let me down, since they know your worth to me, they will vote for you.
Recall that before now, Erica has already been issued warning by Biggie that the next breach of house rules from her will ultimately disqualify her from the show.
Meanwhile some fans took to their twitter pages to complain that her discussion with Kiddwaya was simply targeted at requesting of votes from fans, added that it was against the house rules.
Below are some comments from fans who demanded she gets disqualified: