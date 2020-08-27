BBNaija2020: “You Will Both Feature In My New Music Video” – Burna Boy Tells Erica, Neo

Erica and Neo has currently gained favour from Nigerian sensational artiste, Burna Boy, for their performance of his song, as he said he will feature both housemates in release of his new video.

He made the declaration via his twitter handle after been alerted by a fan to the housemates performing his song.

According to him, “I observed Erica and Neo’s displays and all I can say as of now is that they performed exceptionally well”.

Burna Boy who recently visited the Big Brother Naija House, on preview of his Twice As Tall album, witnessed the task issued to housemates that they should sing songs from different artistes.

However, Erica paired with Neo on singing one of the artist’s song, titled ‘On The Low’. They prepared very well and gave a masterclass execution of the song.

It was then that a fan informed Burna Boy via his twitter handle, commending the housemates for their performance.

Oluwa Burna, as he is often called, affirmed their performance and said he will look forward on including them in one of his music video.