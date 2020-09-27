BBNaijaFinale: Laycon Emerges Winner Of The Season 5 Lockdown Edition

Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon on Sunday emerged winner of the Big Brother Naija season 5 Lockdown edition.

The show which started July 19, with 20 Housemates officially ends today as the orgainisers crown the winner during the live grand finale show.

Laycon was announced winner while Dorathy came second place in the show.

Laycon walks away with the grand price of N30 million cash, a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus, top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; home appliances courtesy Scanfrost, trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles, Munch itandColgate toothpaste; a year’s supply of Pepsi branded chiller and trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale; and brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

The lockdown edition of the show had a total of 20 Housemates competing to win the grand prize, 15 of the housemates were evicted one after the other from the second week after the commencement of the show, leaving the top five to battle for the prize money on the grand finale.

For 71 days these contestants did their best captivate viewers whose choice it was to vote on a weekly basis to keep their favorite contestant in the show.

Below is how Nigerians voted,