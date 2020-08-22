BBNaijaLocdown2020: Why I Was Evicted — Kaisha

Kaisha became the fifth housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown House, on Sunday, August 16 2020.

Kaisha, in a recent interview explained that her eviction did not catch her by surprise because she believed the other BBNaija housemates did not like her.

She addressed her first BBNaija Diary Session where she broke down and cried as she complained about the other housemates being fake.

She said that her expectations about being in the house was very different from the reality she experienced there.

According to her, “At a point I was bothered because I wanted to be understood but the housemates didn’t want to understand me.”

Kaisha said despite being evicted, if she could go back to the house, she would not change anything, but would go on being her usual self, adding that this might have been why she got booted out of the house – she was being herself and the housemates saw her as a threat to get rid of.

“They can’t stand the heat and they had to let me go… If I had one more week in the house, I would have won the show.”

When asked about the relationships she left behind in the BBNaija Lockdown house, Kaisha thinks most of the romantic relationships are not real but are only strategies to win the show.

Kaisha also said that Erica was choosing Kiddwaya over Laycon because he was more financially buoyant.