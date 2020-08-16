BBNaija: Fifth Housemate, Kaisha Evicted From The Show

Kaisha has just been evicted from the BBNaija season 5 House during the live eviction show on Sunday.



The host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu had a brief chat with some housemates in his usual manner of getting them to answer questions on their activities during the week, he afterwards proceeded to the business of the day.



Ebuka proceeded by announcing that Kaisha is the 5th housemate to be evicted from the big brother house.

Four housemates were put up for possible eviction comprising of TrikkyTee, Kaisha, Wathoni and Neo listed as the bottom four according to how viewers voted for the number of days open for voting.

Like it is in the manner of this year’s eviction pattern after the bottom four was abounce housemates took turn to nominate who they want out of the show, upon conclusion so answer so with the highest vote were evicted from the show.

The BBNaija Lockdown edition which started Sunday, July 19, 2020, will run for the next 71 days with the winner will be crowned on the 71st day.

BBNaija reality TV show in which contestants live in an isolated house and compete for a large cash prize among other mouth watering prices at the end of the show by avoiding being evicted by viewers.

The season five winner of the show will walk away with N85 million at the end of the show being the total value for all the items that make up the grand prize, MultiChoice revealed.



N30 million cash will be given to the winner alongside other prices with the newest introduction of a two bedroom apartment, first ever in the history of the show and the highest for reality TV show on the continent.

“We are making this season significant by not only increasing the winnings but by also implementing other creative and innovative ways to ensure the show lives up to the premium entertainment especially during the current pandemic.”

The breakdown of the grand prize for BBNaija season five includes N30 million cash, a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus, top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; home appliances courtesy Scanfrost, trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles, Munch itandColgate toothpaste; a year’s supply of Pepsi branded chiller and trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale; and brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

Winner of Season 4 of the show tagged “Pepper Dem” last year Mercy Eke went home with the grand prize valued at N60 million niara.

Breakdown of the N60 million grand peize included N30 million cash, an SUV from Innoson Motors, a trip for two to Dubai amongst others.