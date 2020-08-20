BBNaijaLockDown: Kaisha Opens Up On Relationship With Neo, Reasons Why Other Housemates Looked Down On Her

Kaisha who was evicted on the 16th of August has explained how her relationship was with other housemates, Neo, including her plans to move into music.

The manner in which Kaisha got evicted from the house, prompted fans to follow the hashtag justice for Kaisha trend, and posed questions on how other housemates suddenly gives the final verdict on who goes and stay.

Kaisha stated that she saw herself being evicted even before it happened, that what contributed to it is that other members in the house isolated and saw her as a big threat.

“It was obvious that I was different from the rest, I chose not to indulge myself in their games. I was focused and wanted being myself and win like that if I had to.

“The thing is from time, I knew the choice of letting housemates make final decisions on who stays and goes will be my undoing, because the truth is they resented me and didn’t hesitate in putting my name up for eviction”, she added.

On relationship with Neo, she said that he Neo, before entrance to the house, approached her for possible relationship affiliation.

Kaisha stated that at first she like him, as he made attempts severally to talk to her on entrance to the house. However, I had no plans of starting a relationship with him.

She further explained some of the relationships going on in the house, saying that Ozo likes Nengi, but she doesn’t feel same for him due to his relationship affair outside the house.

“It is quite apparent that Kidd is a flirt, even as I don’t know much about him.

Kaisha spoke on her plans for the future, by saying she wants to focus on music and develop further, her skin care line.