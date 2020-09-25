BBNaijia: Youths In Ogun State Canvass Support For Laycon, Give Out Airtime For Voting

Youths in Ogun State yesterday, staged a walk around Abeokuta, the state capital to canvass support for one of the Big Brother Naija (BBN) housemate, Laycon.

BREAKINGTIMES reports that the youths walked for about four hours across major streets and markets in with a banner with an inscription “Ogun Youths Walk For Laycon”.

They gave out free recharge cards to passers-by for voting in support of the Ogun-born housemate.

Afolabi Oluwaseyi, Chairman of the Nigeria Youth Congress (NYC), who led the walk, said the support for Laycon is because he is from the state.

He added that he (Laycon) has represented the Yoruba race properly.

Oluwaseyi maintained that Laycon is not just an ordinary person (in the house), but an intelligent, team player.

“I am the Nigeria Youth Congress, Ogun State Chairman. We are trying to move around Ogun State to mobilise support for him so that people can vote for him. We are giving recharge cards to people to vote for him. When we give them the card, we tell them to vote for him.

“Laycon is a son of the soil in the BBNaija house. We are mobilising for people to support and vote for him because this is the last week for the show.

“We are doing it out of willingness as youths in the state and we have someone like Laycon who is also from our dear state.”