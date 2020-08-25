BBNaijia2020: Kiddwaya Explains Why He Voted Vee For Eviction

Kiddwaya, Big Brother Naija housemate has explained why he voted for Vee to be evicted on Sunday.

He, alongside some housemates picked Vee and Praise to be evicted among the bottom four housemates.

Vee, however, got 5 votes which saved her and got Praise evicted from the reality show.

When quizzed on why he chose Vee, Kiddwaya said Vee is too attached to Neo and does not bond with other housemates.

Speaking during his diary session with Biggie, Kiddwaya said he feels like Vee has enough to offer but is limiting herself due to her relationship with Neo.

According to him, “I voted Vee because I feel she’s too attached to Neo and does not try to have conversations with other people. I would love to see Vee be more independent and I’m yet to see the best of her because I know she has a lot to offer.

“I feel she’s been booed up with Neo and not bonding enough with other people. She only talks in groups with other housemates.”