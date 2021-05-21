Be Careful, 2 Governors, 2 Senators, 2 House Members Set to Leave – Elijah Ayodele Warns PDP

Elijah Ayodele, the leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has warned the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to put its house in order to forestall further defections.

In a new released prophecy, the Prophet revealed that “two governors, two senator and two house of representatives members will defect to APC, if the PDP does not immediately work on the party.”

He further stated that if defection happens, “PDP will be cracked, and the efforts of the reconciliation committee will be frustrated.”

He further stated that Ayade’s loss is PDP’s gain stating that; ‘’Ben Ayade leaving PDP cannot make any impact in Cross River State, if there is election today, PDP will still win in Cross River but my warning to PDP is that two governors are ready to leave PDP too, they have prepared to cross.

“PDP stakeholders have not gone into this to sort it out, Ayade Leaving is not the problem, If two governors decamp again, PDP will be cracked.

‘’Saraki reconciliation team will be frustrated, they want to make the party weak because of the reconciliation process, I warned PDP before Ben Ayade left but they refused to listen.”

“This is not a matter of being a political prophet as people say, I’m only saying the heart of God, and He is telling me that two governors, two House of Representatives members, two senators are about to leave PDP which will shake the foundation of the party. They have to standby on this, they have not been listening,’’ he said.

He stated that God had revealed their names to him but will not unveil them, but they should put their house in order so they won’t crash before 2023.

‘’God has revealed their names to me, it will shock PDP if they don’t put their house in order, this can crash PDP terminal in 2023. PDP is playing with another fire,’’ he said.