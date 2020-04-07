“Be careful, All These Aggressions With Weapons, Insha Allah, You Will Not Defeat Us—Boko Haram Leader Threatens President Iddris Deby

The Leader of the bokoharam terrorist group, Abubakar Shekau has issued a threat to President Deby Of Lake Chad after he had led the offensive against the terrorist.

The leader of the terrorist group in a 5 minutes audio message , stated that the terrorist group will be coming for the President and accused him of fighting against the enthroment of Islam.

Shekau said in his audio:

“Today is Monday, 6th in the month of, Insha Allahu, Shaaban, the Hijirah of the Prophet of Allah, from Meccah to Medinah, 1441.

“We believe after this introduction, we heard certain things from Chad from a certain individual named Idriss Deby.

“He came out fully dressed up with the ambition of fighting the religion of Islam, that is he wants to fight us because we said we will work for the enthronement of Islam, we are Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad.

“Our aim is to follow the tenet of the Koran; our aim is to follow the tenets of the prophet; our aim is to practice Islam the way the Prophet of Allah left instructions before dying and handing over to knowledgeable scholars, who have also passed it down to me.

“Idris Daby, I will address you now. I am insha Allahu taalla, Abubakar ibn Mohammed Shekau, the Imam of Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad.

“I decided to send you this message quickly. Don’t think because you’ve fought battles in ignorance not according to the tenet of Islam, and today, because we said we will work for Allah, you think you will triumph over us.

“First, even Pharaoh was frightened. Idriss Deby, fear Allah, repent and become a Muslim.

“Be careful, all these aggressions with weapons, insha Allah, you will not defeat us.

“Because of this, you can’t do anything to us. That area in which we were victorious, that Allah made us to kill you your men (killing of 90 Chadian soldiers), it is not that we are in enmity with human beings but anybody that is in enmity with Allah, is also our enemy. This is the summary.”

The terrorist group Leader further told his followers that they were in the fight together and that they could not be vanquished because they were fighting for Allah:

“My fellow brethren, take heart and endure. This kind of thing has happened to many. They endured and Allah gave then victory.

“We are together in the night and also at dawn; insha Allah we are together. Allah knows the servants that are working wholeheartedly and in sincerity, and he knows the kind of victory he will give to them. Allah will give us victory.

“My brethren, be consoled and stand firm; be full of prayers; continue with the work and may Allah help us and nobody will vanquish us since we said we will work for Allah.

“Idriss Deby you are in trouble. Idriss Deby you are in trouble; Idriss Deby you are in trouble. You made us to be calling your name because you are fighting Allah. People of Chad, rise up.

“The kind of life you are living is not according to the Koran, not from the hadiths of his prophet.

“But if you think you can do this, Allah is a helper and he is stronger than all. May Allah help us.”