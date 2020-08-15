“Be Deliberate In Your Actions”– Lagos Tourism Commissioner Urges, In Celebration Of International Youth Day

Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf on Friday challenged youths across the State to add value to their immediate society regardless of the numerous inhibiting factors around them.

A statement by the official Twitter account of the Lagos State Government revealed that Akinbile made the plea recently during the commencement of a training programme tagged “Moremi Development Youth Programme”.

Akinbile said the goodwill programme is her personal initiative for youths in Alimosho area of the State to commemorate the year 2020 International Youth Day celebration.

Speaking on the theme of the annual event, “Youths Engagement for Global Action”, the Commissioner called on youths to be deliberate in their actions and intentions by not being averse to little beginnings.

Akinbile hinted that the week-long training programme, which has over 100 participants, will hold both physically and virtually to cover diverse areas of human endeavour, including entrepreneurship and employability skills among others.

She urged the participants not to be limited by their academic qualifications, saying, “Your course of study or university degree is only meant to expose and widen your horizon and as such, you should not limit yourselves to what you have learnt in school alone”.