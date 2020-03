15-year-old Prince Oloyede Adeyeoba has been appointed as the Arujale of Okeluse in Ose local government area of Ondo state.

The Ondo State Executive Council on Monday, approved the appointment of the Senior Secondary School student as the heir to the throne of his late father as he is the only surviving son.

The Executive Council was presided over by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Monday, 23rd March, 2020.

