Beirut Explosion: Music Icon Rihanna Calls For Increase In Emergency Response

Reacting to the massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon’s capital City that left hundreds injured and several more displaced, singer, Robyn ‘Rihanna’ Fenty called upon the international community to donate and show support.

“Beirut has recently experienced a very devastating explosion that has left many people dead, injured, displaced from homes, families sleeping in the streets with their children and hospitals overcrowded due to the influx of injured patients seeking immediate medical attention paired with the damage many of the hospital buildings have endured!”, the Te Amo crooner tweeted Thursday.

“If you would like to assist in the emergency response to the people of Beirut who have been affected by this, please feel free to donate to any of (emergency response) organizations”, she added.

Other Agencies have meanwhile come to Beirut’s aid, as Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Gutteres, recently expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and Government of Lebanon, following the horrific explosions in Beirut on the same day.



Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General said Gutteres wishes a speedy recovery to the injured, including several United Nations personnel working in Lebanon.



“The United Nations remains committed to supporting Lebanon at this difficult time, and is actively assisting in the response to this incident”, he added



Meanwhile, the Lebanese city faces more challenges as Prime Minster Hassan Diab resigned alongside all members of his entire government after a massive explosion in Beirut that killed more than 160 people.

Protesters had stormed the street after the explosion demanding a change of government.

The explosion is reported to have been caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate used as fertiliser and in explosives which was left for six years.

Losses from the explosion are estimated to be between £8 billion to £12 billion and nearly 300,000 people were left homeless.