Beirut Explosion: No Nigerian Was killed, Says FG

There is no Nigerian among the casualties of the August 4 explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, the Federal Government has clarified.

The incident, which claimed over 150 lives and injured hundreds of others was reported to have been caused by a blast inside a warehouse, released a strong shockwave causing catastrophic damage to infrastructure and buildings in different parts of the city.

In a statement in Abuja on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commiserated with the Lebanese government over the tragedy.

Ferdinand Nwonye, the ministry spokesman, in the statement titled, ‘Federal Government commiserates with Lebanon over deadly explosion’, said the FG was in solidarity with the Arab nation in this period of grief.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria wishes to commiserate with the government and people of Lebanon over the August 4, 2020, deadly explosion that occurred in the main seaport in Beirut.

“The Government of Nigeria is in solidarity with the nation of Lebanon in this period of grief and calls for international support to facilitate the rebuilding process.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the general public that reports from the Embassy of Nigeria in Beirut indicate that, so far, there is no reported case of Nigerian nationals among the dead but the host authorities are still assessing the impact of the damage caused by the massive explosion,” the statement read partly.