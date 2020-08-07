Beirut Explosions: Buhari Condoles With Lebanese President

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Michel Aoun, Lebanese President over the explosions that rocked Beirut.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement titled “President Buhari sympathises with Lebanon over massive explosions”, made available to journalists, on Thursday.

According to the statement: “President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with President Michel Aoun and the people of Lebanon over massive explosions that rocked Beirut, the capital city on Tuesday, leaving 137 dead, over 5,000 wounded, and more than 300, 000 displaced.

“The President also extended the sympathy of government to the large community of Lebanese in Nigeria, praying that God will rest the souls of the dead, comfort the grieving, and grant succour to the wounded and displaced.

“Describing the explosions, suspected to be caused by tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse, as ‘tragedy of monumental proportions,’ President Buhari pledged the solidarity and brotherhood of Nigeria to Lebanon at this period of travails.”