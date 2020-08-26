Bello Charges Civil Servants On Service Delivery 

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Mohammed Bello has charged Civil Servants in the Territory to focus on delivering quality service to members of the public while reminding them that as public servants they are ultimately accountable to the people.

The Minister gave the charge during a one day seminar on the National Strategy on Public Service Reforms organized by the Department of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement of the FCTA in conjunction with the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) on Tuesday.

He said, “It is incontestable that the primary function of government via its various ministries, Departments and Agencies is to deliver efficiently and in all ramifications, good quality services to the populace.

“I appeal to you all to strivea and function in synergy with a single purpose, focused on delivering good quality service.

“The seminar has given civil srvants the opportunity to self examine and evaluate their performances in recent times. He said that a strong hard look might reveal certain deficiencies in their performances.

He urged them as civil sevants to imbibe the principles of communication with members of the public reminding them that simple communication such as response to correspondences has the potentials of solving a lot of minor problems before they snowball into major ones.

He said from his experience as Minister, a lot of problems have been solved by calling parties together and engaging in frank communications.

He also asked civil servants to imbibe the culture of keeping their office environment clean and not engaging in activities that were against civil service rules and regulations.

“Focus your attention on the mechanism that will strengthen institutions, encourage professionalism, curb corruption and eliminate all other ills that have hindered the provision of acceptable service to the citizenry.

“I use this opportunity to appreciate the efforts of the health workers in the FCT in the fight against COVID -19 and asked that a standing ovation be given to them”, Bello added.

In his remarks, the Director General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, D.I Arabi said that the relationship between the DPSR and FCT dates back to 2004 when both organisations worked as a team of selected experts on public service to spearhead the much talked about public service reforms in Nigeria, which improved services delivery in Ministries, Departments and the Agencies.