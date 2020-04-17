Bello El-Rufai Apologizes Days After Hurling Derogatory Comments At A Twitter User

Governor of Kaduna State’s Son, Bello El-Rufai has come out to apologize few days after threatening to “pass” a Twitter user’s mother to his friends.

This was after a heated argument on Twitter about U.S president, Trump’s and Nigerian Ruler, Buhari’s competency in managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

This resulted in Bello sending a direct message to a Twitter user.

“Oh and tell your mother I’m passing her to my friends tonight. No Igbo sounds please! Tueh” was the message Bello sent before blocking the Twitter user.

His private message to the Twitter user which many equated to ‘gang rape’ sparked reactions on the social media platform, from a number of angry persons.

Bello, via his Twitter handle, has now tendered an apology to the general public for his abusive tweets and the derogatory message.

See his tweet below.