Ben Murray-Bruce Loses Wife, Evelyn To Cancer

by on March 20, 2020
 

Ben Murray-Bruce, the founder of Silverbird Group. A member of the People’s Democratic Party, and elected to the Senate of Nigeria in March 2015 where he currently represents the Bayelsa East constituency, in Bayelsa State, has lost his wife Evelyn to cancer.

He made the announcement on his Twitter handle this morning:

”I’m broken. Just lost my beautiful wife to cancer. She was my best friend for 43 years and my wife for 41 years. Cancer is real, but it shouldn’t be a death sentence – awareness, and early detection and treatment are key to survival. I miss her so so much. I’m broken.”

He added:

”I miss you, my sweetheart, and my most beautiful girl, Evelyn Murray-Bruce. Forever yours, ❤️.”

