Ben Murray-Bruce Loses Wife, Evelyn To Cancer

Ben Murray-Bruce, the founder of Silverbird Group. A member of the People’s Democratic Party, and elected to the Senate of Nigeria in March 2015 where he currently represents the Bayelsa East constituency, in Bayelsa State, has lost his wife Evelyn to cancer.

He made the announcement on his Twitter handle this morning:

”I’m broken. Just lost my beautiful wife to cancer. She was my best friend for 43 years and my wife for 41 years. Cancer is real, but it shouldn’t be a death sentence – awareness, and early detection and treatment are key to survival. I miss her so so much. I’m broken.”

Our children are devastated, I am too. But I have to be strong for them. Please put our family in your prayers. Like the sun, my wife was a blessing and touched the lives of everyone she met. Though she’s gone, she’d remain alive in our hearts forever. pic.twitter.com/p1givMoJJL — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) March 20, 2020

He added:

”I miss you, my sweetheart, and my most beautiful girl, Evelyn Murray-Bruce. Forever yours, ❤️.”