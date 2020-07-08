Benue Boat Mishap: PDP Mourns Victims, Condoles Benue Govt

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with the government and people of Benue state over the tragic boat mishap, which claimed many lives.

In a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, its National Publicity Secretary, the party stated that it is deeply grieved by the traumatizing incident, which brought pain, sorrow and untold anguish to families whose loved ones, particularly, children, died in the mishap.

“Our party mourns. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the bereaved, particularly the policemen of MOPOL 13 Barracks, whose children and relatives were among those who lost their lives. The PDP shares in their grief and prays God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

“The PDP also condoles with Governor Samuel Ortom, the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) as well as the people of Benue state and prays God to grant eternal rest to the faithful departed.”

The party urged all people of faith across the country to pray adding that the nation has witnessed a lot of tragedies and deaths in the recent time.