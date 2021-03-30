BENUE | Catholic Priest, 3 Others Killed by Bandits

Bandits on Tuesday killed a Catholic Priest, Ferdinand Fanen Ngugban alongside three other parishioners at St. Paul Catholic Church, Aye Twar parish, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

The State Command of the Nigeria Police confirmed the death of the Priest, the Chairman of the LGA, Alfred Atera said three other parishioners also lost their lives in the attack.

An eyewitness confirmed that the gunmen invaded the community and were shooting sporadically before gunning down the priest.

He said that the attack has triggered tension in the area as many fled for dear lives.