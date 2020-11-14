Benue Commissioner For Energy, Oyiwona, Assigned To Supervise Health Ministry

By Seun Adeuyi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has assigned the Commissioner for Energy, Science and Technology, Dr Godwin Oyiwona to supervise the Ministry of Health and Human Services, following the death of the former Commissioner of the Ministry, Dr. Emmanuel Saleh Ikwulono.

Oyiwona is to be in charge till a substantive Commissioner is appointed for the ministry.

A statement issued by Terver Akase, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor said, Secretary to the State Government, Professor Anthony Ijohor, SAN, has already written to Dr Oyiwona, conveying the approval of the Governor.

Prof Ijohor expressed confidence in the Commissioner’s ability to oversee the two ministries.

Ikwulono died on Wednesday afternoon after spending three months as commissioner.

He was sworn in on August 5, 2020 after his predecessor, Dr Sunday Ongbabo, resigned his position as a member of the State Executive Council.

In a statement on Thursday, Ms Ngunan Addingi, Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism in the state, confirmed the health commissioner’s death.

However, the cause of his death was not disclosed in the statement.