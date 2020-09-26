Benue Gov, Ortom Describes Attack On Zulum’s Convoy As Shocking, Sad

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has condemned the attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, describing the incident as shocking and sad.

The incident resulted to the death of 15 persons combining Soldiers and Policemen as several others suffered injuries.

The Governor gave the disclosure in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Terver Akase.

After describing the incident as bizzare and surprising, he urged Governor Zulum not to be discouraged in carrying out his responsibilities as a Governor.

As contained in the statement, “The attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor that resulted to loss of lives is sad and on its part shocking.

“My sympathy profoundly goes with the Governor’s and families that lost one or two in the unfortunate attack.

“Knowing him, I am sure the attack will only be a minor set back, as i am also positive he will continue backing security agencies in other to bring long and lasting peace in Borno”, he affirmed.

He further prayed for the souls of the departed security operatives, by asking God to lay them to rest eternally.