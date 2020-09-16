Benue Government  Approve September 21 For Resumption Of Schools 

As the Federal Government continue to ease the nationwide lockdown in phases, Benue State Government has given a new approval for all school in the state to resume for the new academic session.

Benue State Commissioner for Education Dennis Ityavyar disclosed this on Wednesday during a press briefing at the Government House in Makurdi, the states capital.

According to him public, private primary and secondary schools as well as tertiary institutions in the state arelection all allowed to resume but must strictly abide by the COVID-19 protocols as directed by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

He said, “The resumption is for first term of 2020 and 2021 academic session, stressing that third term for other categories of pupils and students except JSS 3 and SSS 3 had been cancelled including payment of school fees.

“Let me emphasize on the issue of school fees so there is no confusion because if third term is cancelled, school fees for the term is also cancelled. But in the case of JSS 3 and SSS 3, parents are expected to pay their third term fees.

“However, those who have not done third term, they don’t need to pay fees and this applies to private and public schools.

“It was the collective decision of stakeholders in the education sector in the state that all tertiary institutions be fumigated and COVID-19 protocols strictly observed.

“Parents are to provide facemasks and hand sanitizers while school authorities provide hand washing facilities and monitor compliance with social distancing in terms of sitting arrangement.

“Schools with high population would have to operate morning and afternoon sessions to avoid congestion, stressing that strict monitoring would be carried out to ensure compliance.

“First term would end on 18th December, 2020 while second term of 2020 and 2021 would commence on 7th January 2021 and end on March the same year”, he added.