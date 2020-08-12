Benue Governor Appeals To Buhari To Allow Capable Citizens Possess Firearms

The governor of Benue state Samuel Ortom has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to allow responsible and rationale individuals possess Firearms like AK47 in other to aid the protection of citizens from marauding bandits and thugs.

The appeal was made during a virtual meeting that was recently mustered by Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL).

In the meeting, the Governor disclosed, by saying that Governments at every level must synergize and join resources that would help tackle the most worrisome plague presently in the country, known to be insecurity.

Continuing, “there should be consistent and laborious training of the security operatives of various agencies, while calling for proper funding of security outfits in the country, so as to enable them combat terrorism in full and prepared mode.

Not forgetting the promise by President Buhari about the importation of weapons and aircraft from China and United States, and at the same time, called for perseverance from the public as the inbound weapons and aircraft needs to be garrisoned by trained personnel.

The President was appreciative of relentless support giving by countries close in the fight against insurgency.

“Countries like Niger, Benin, Cameroon and Chad are really helpful in the fight against terrorism, called for the needed improvement of information gathering that will help pinpoint transferred arms by terrorist in the region”, he added.

He further called for exploration and hunt of forest used by terrorists in hiding, saying that they must be pursued but not at the expense of cutting down trees, so as to avoid deforestation.