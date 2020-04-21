Benue Herdsmen attacks: No end in sight

Despite the lockdown imposed on major cities within the country and around the world due to the outbreak of the #Covid19 virus, villagers in Benue state are living in fear notwithstanding.

According to Femi Adekuoroye who posted on his twitter handle with pictures to accompany eye witness claims seeing villagers fleeing from their communities due to attack by herdsmen. https://twitter.com/oluhimself/status/1252598547926712321?s=19

Benue state has a Chief security officer who as an elected representative bears the title of Governor -what is being done to stop the frequent casualties being melted on his people and in what ways has he helped settle and provide succour for those displaced by the rampaging herdsmen? This are questions demanding answers.