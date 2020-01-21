Benue: INEC fixes Saturday for constituency election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Benue State has announced its decision to conduct a supplementary election in Ohimini state constituency following the sacking of the earlier occupant of the seat by the Court of Appeal.

Breaking Times reports that the appellate court had on November 8, last year sacked the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Christopher Adaji and ordered fresh election into two polling units of Ohimini constituency.

Adaji had been returned winner of the March 9, 2019 election by INEC with a margin of 397 votes, which was less than 1, 056 votes cancelled in the two polling units in contention.

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC in the state Nentawe Yilwatda yesterday declared that the commission, in compliance with the court order, would conduct fresh exercise in the two affected registration areas and polling units.