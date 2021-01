The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Benue Branch, Comrade Victoria Asher is Dead.

The disclosure was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the Secretary of NUJ Benue Council, Mr. Moses Akaahan.

Mr Moses said that Asher died on Saturday at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi after a caesarian, around 8 a.m.

“Benue NUJ Council is expected to give notice for an emergency congress to that effect in due course”, the statement added.

Details to follow…