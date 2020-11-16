Benue Panel On Police Brutality Resumes Sitting After Receiving 28 Petitions

By Adejumo Enock



After receiving a total of 28 petitions,The Benue State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality commenced its sitting in Makurdi on Monday.

The Chairman of the Panel,retired Justice Adam Onum at the sitting explained that the panel which is to last for six months would meet three times in a week till needs arises to expand the days of meeting.



Justice Adam said, the panel will operate strictly on inquiring about Police Brutality and not bringing in issues outside what the panel is meant to do.



He commended the Benue youths for not using the #EndSARS protest as a medium to destroy lifes and properties. Adding that the panel will not cover the aspect of army and those considered to be terrorists or kidnappers.



The chairman said the panel has only six months to complete its assignment thereby calling for brief and concise presentation of case.



He added that presently, the panel has received 28 complaints and also calls for more memoranda to help consider and make recommendations.



Josephine Habba, Moses Asoo, Commissioner of Police, Anthony Ogboji (rtd), Ityonongu Mark, Joshua Tiv, Joshua Tyoyer and The Secretary,Edward Yange are those that made up the panel