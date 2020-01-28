Benue record new case of Lassa fever

Benue State Government, on Monday, confirmed a new case of Lassa fever in the state.

The new case is coming barely four months after the state government confirmed the outbreak of Lassa fever with one death.

Speaking with journalists, the State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Sunday Ongbabo, said a suspected case of Lassa fever, which was taken for laboratory investigation, tested positive.

He said the victim had been quarantined and treated, saying that the ministry had taken necessary measures to avoid the spread.

The commissioner said the government had set up an Emergency Operations Center for the treatment of suspected cases of Lassa fever and other potential epidemics in the state.

He added that the Emergency Operations Center, which is established in conjunction with the Center for Disease Control, is expected to carry out surveillance on all kinds of potential epidemics.

Ongbabo explained that the Benue State Government has put adequate measures in place, including awareness campaigns and the training of health caregivers on early detection of infection, prevention, management and control of the disease.