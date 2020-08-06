Benue State Government Uncovers Over 400 Ghost Teachers

The Governor Samuel Ortom-led administration says it has uncovered a total of 443 ghost workers on the payroll of the Benue State Teaching Service Board (TSB).

Dr. Frank Kyungun, Executive Secretary of the Board, who made this disclosure, on Wednesday, while presenting the report of the screening exercise recently conducted by the Board, to Governor Ortom in Makurdi, said names of 18 dead staff, 70 retired staff, and 193 redeployed staff, were also discovered on the payroll.

According to him, the discovery was made after 4,473 staff of the Board were screened across the three senatorial zones of the state.

In his words: “The screening uncovered 433 ghost workers on the payroll after verification of 4,473 staff across the three senatorial zones of the state. The screening committee also uncovered 18 dead persons, 70 retired staff, 193 redeployed staff among other irregularities on the payroll who were accordingly expunged.”

Reacting to a the report, the Governor said those who had milked the board through ghost workers must be identified and prosecuted, even as he directed that the ghost names be immediately deleted from the payment voucher.

He charged the TSB boss to ensure that the deleted names did not find their way back on the payroll.