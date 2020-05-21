Benue State Relaxes Lockdown, Orders Churches, Mosques And Street Trading To Reopen

The Executive council and the state Action committee on Covid19 held a meeting at the government house on Thursday 21 May concerning the affairs of the state during this pandemic .

They resolved that churches and mosques should open from today. The meeting also resolved that workers from grade level 1 to 12 are to resume work from June 1st 2020.the press statement in parts read :

“The workers are advised to always wear face masks and maintain social distancing as they go to work.Churches and Mosques with effect from today Thursday, May 21, 2020, are to hold staggered worship sessions.

“This implies that a Church or Mosque which before now held two worship sessions should henceforth conduct four sessions in a day.

“Street trading is encouraged but strictly obeying social distancing protocol on COVID-19.Markets will be partially opened to enable traders access their shops,”

The meeting resolved that the curfew in the state from 8pm to 6am remains in force and the ban on inter state travel is still prohibited except for essential services.

The state has recorded no new Covid19 case in the last 24 hours.