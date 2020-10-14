0 comments

Between Senators And The Poor Masses Who Deserves To Earn #HardshipAllowance? Nigerians React To Screen Shots Of Salary For Senators

Nigerians on Wednesday questioned the amount of money paid to Senators mostly for various allowances and basic salaries, most worrisome on the list was a designated amount of approximately N1.3 million naira paid to Senators as hardship allowance every single month of the year.

A viral screen shot of the take home pay for each Nigerian Senator every month has been displayed all over social media causing a huge rage among Nigerians who have decribed themselves as the tax payers financing such high handedness.

The analysing revealed that every Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria goes home with over N20 million being the summon all allowances including the basic salary.

Breakdown of some of these allowance includes; Basic salary N2, 484, 245.50, Hardship Allowance (50% of basic salary) N1,242, 122.70, Newspaper allowance N1, 242,122.70, amongst others.

