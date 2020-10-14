Between Senators And The Poor Masses Who Deserves To Earn #HardshipAllowance? Nigerians React To Screen Shots Of Salary For Senators

Nigerians on Wednesday questioned the amount of money paid to Senators mostly for various allowances and basic salaries, most worrisome on the list was a designated amount of approximately N1.3 million naira paid to Senators as hardship allowance every single month of the year.

A viral screen shot of the take home pay for each Nigerian Senator every month has been displayed all over social media causing a huge rage among Nigerians who have decribed themselves as the tax payers financing such high handedness.

The analysing revealed that every Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria goes home with over N20 million being the summon all allowances including the basic salary.

Breakdown of some of these allowance includes; Basic salary N2, 484, 245.50, Hardship Allowance (50% of basic salary) N1,242, 122.70, Newspaper allowance N1, 242,122.70, amongst others.

Some reactions below,

I think It’s the “Hardship Allowance” that’s paining me the most. — AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) October 14, 2020

Na Nigerians dey suffer hardship Na Senators dey collect hardship allowance. We’re giving them allowance for making our lives hard. — BASH-AAR🔞 (@FaruqBashar) October 14, 2020

The one that is paining me in that screenshot of earnings is the “hardship allowance” . Sigh #EndSWAT — Kemi SmallzZ (@kemismallzz) October 14, 2020

Just look at what Senators are being paid. Then the Police are being paid peanuts. Please what is Newspaper Allowance? Which one is hardship Allowance? Who did we offend? 😠😠😠😭😭😭😡😡😡

Take a look at the Police Barracks and someone is paid for Newspapers. #SARSMUSTENDNOW pic.twitter.com/X5uYTODHPi — Chef Dazlyn (@CDazlyn) October 14, 2020

Hardship allowance 😂 because to carry chair and mace no easy oo #EndSWAT — damily (@damilyyyy) October 14, 2020

Hardship allowance?!!!. Sigh!!. But you can’t pay doctors hazard allowance. E no go good for you & your family!!!!. ✊🏾🇳🇬 — YAADMAN (@YungLMrmarley) October 14, 2020