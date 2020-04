The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control “NCDC” has warned against the myths some Nigerians have about the Coronavirus disease.

The NCDC in a post shared on Twitter warned that the consumption of lemon, ginger, garlic, palm oil doesn’t protect or prevent against Coronavirus.

The agency also stated that drinking or spraying of dettol all over ones body doesn’t kill Coronavirus.

See tweet:

Beware of unverified messages on social media!



These DO NOT protect against #COVID19:



*Consuming hot lemon, palm oil, ginger or garlic

*Gargling with salt water

*Drinking or spraying dettol on your body#TakeResponsibility#WashYourHands#StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/lknwcGoiZS — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 31, 2020