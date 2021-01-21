Beware Of Fake COVID-19 Inspectors, Says FCTA

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has raised the alarm on activities of fraudsters who go about extorting event planners and other residents in the dubious guise of enforcing the COVID-19 safety protocols.
The disclosure was made known on Thursday in Abuja by the Head, Media and Enlightenment of the FCT Ministerial Enforcement Task team on COVID-19 Regulations, Mr Ikharo Attah.
He said the administration has been overwhelmed with numerous negative reports to that effect and cautioned the public to be wary of such criminal elements.
Debunking rumours that members of his Taskforce were involved in the criminal act, he stated that the FCT Police Command has initiated a discreet manhunt for the criminal syndicate.
His words, “We work on the basis of integrity set up by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello under the chairmanship of the FCT Police Commissioner, Bala Ciroma. We don’t request money from people on matters related to COVID-19 guidelines.
Also, we don’t have an office or any person like COVID-19 inspection officer, who we assigned to move round. The Commissioner of Police who is our chairman has not okayed such kind of officers.
“People carrying out this act should desist from it. The PTF at the national level had given the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols for us to observe”, he concluded.