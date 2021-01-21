Biafra Issue Above Your Capacity, Obiozor Cautions Nnamdi Kanu

By Adejumo Enock

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, has warned the leader of the Indegenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu that the issues of Biafra are above and beyond his capacity to decide

During his maiden press conference at the Ohanaeze Ndigbo secretariat in Enugu on Wednesday, Obiozor said “the Igbo nation is not at war with Nigeria and has nothing pending before any institutional authority that demands a separate existence from Nigeria.”

According to him, “Nnamdi Kanu is one of us and must listen to some of us for several reasons. The fact and reality are that the issues of Biafra are above and beyond his capacity to decide”.

Obiozor who cautioned Kanu against going ahead with his secessionist struggle added that “He must listen because he is one of us and we are all in this dilemma together, and our mutual and collective responsibilities are sacred and must be respected”.

“Consequently, all actions or utterances that put Ndigbo in present and imminent danger or harm’s way must be avoided”. He said.