“Biafran Women Were Mostly Prostitutes During The Civil War” — Kemi Olunloyo Takes Swipe At IPOB

Popular Medical and Investigative Journalist Kemi Olunloyo has taken a swipe at the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for focusing on other affairs of Nigeria and not the COVID-19 Pandemic.

This is coming after series of controversial tweets from IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

In the late hours of Monday, April 20, he shared images of Nigerian Ruler, Mohammadu Buhari and asked:

“Could you please confirm if the Muhammadu Buhari you knew in 2015 had a hole in his neck and four eyelids?”

Few hours later, Nnamdi Kanu said that Aso Rock has collapsed and its “loot & burn cabal” is in disarray.

Keeping up the energy, he posted a snapshot of a google definition of ‘doppelganger’ saying:

“As Nigeria grapples with a COVID pandemic that killed ‘President’ Abba Kyari & an OIL GLUT that has reduced the price of crude to almost ZERO, @MBuhari is still HIDING away from the public/media. Why? Because he is NOT Buhari, he’s a #BuhariDoppelgänger”

Some of these controversial tweets from the IPOB leader has sparked reactions both from his loyalists, neutrals and anti-IPOB.

Community Activist, Kemi Olunloyo who has been at the deep end of the IPOB controversy has taken a swipe at IPOB, asking them to focus on the pandemic currently ravaging parts of the country and not Nigeria.

She tweeted:

“Dear IPOB: Focus on CESSATION of #coronavirus and not Nigeria

She shared images, reminding the Igbo group of her prediction in 2016 that they would be declared a terrorist organization, which came to pass in 2017.

Kemi alleged that some IPOB loyalists called her names and asked them to refrain from doing so.

She tweeted:

“DEAR IPOB: Refrain from calling me Ashawo, Harlot, Prostitute. Biafrans women were mostly @HQNigerianArmy prostitutes during the civil war. Focus on your women sleeping with the army then claiming rape before calling a STRONG WOMAN harlot. Remember Gowon’s babymama was Biafran”

She said that the Nigerian Government should not be intimidated by the incessant protest and agitation from IPOB.

“Don’t let a proscribed terrorist group of people intimidate you from a keyboard. IPOB cannot stand on the street saying the same things they type here. @HQNigerianArmy is here to stop their intimidation. Stand firm and report their accounts.”

Recall, that Kemi on Tuesday April 21, Announced that there were reports that IPOB leader had died. Later, she debunked the rumours saying he is alive and was never hospitalized.