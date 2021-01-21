Biden Ends Travel Ban Imposed On Muslim African Countries By Trump’s Administration

By Adejumo Enock

The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden has lifted the ban imposed on Muslim Countries and African Countries restraining them from entering into the United States of America.

Biden described the actions as a stain on the Country’s national conscience and are inconsistent with the Country’s long history of welcoming people of all faiths and no faith at all.

In a statement titled “Proclamation on Ending Discriminatory Bans on Entry to The United States” dated January 20, 2021, President Joe Biden stated that “The United States was built on a foundation of religious freedom and tolerance, a principle enshrined in the United States Constitution”.

“Nevertheless, the previous administration enacted a number of Executive Orders and Presidential Proclamations that prevented certain individuals from entering the United States — first from primarily Muslim countries, and later, from largely African countries. Those actions are a stain on our national conscience and are inconsistent with our long history of welcoming people of all faiths and no faith at all”.

According to him,”beyond contravening our values, these Executive Orders and Proclamations have undermined our national security. They have jeopardized our global network of alliances and partnerships and are a moral blight that has dulled the power of our example the world over. And they have separated loved ones, inflicting pain that will ripple for years to come. They are just plain wrong”.

“Make no mistake, where there are threats to our Nation, we will address them. Where there are opportunities to strengthen information-sharing with partners, we will pursue them. And when visa applicants request entry to the United States, we will apply a rigorous, individualized vetting system. But we will not turn our backs on our values with discriminatory bans on entry into the United States”. He stated.