Biden’s Spokesperson Says Inauguration Speech Will Not Be About Trump

By Onwuka Gerald

Barely hours before the inauguration was set to begin, a spokesperson for the president-elect, stated Joe Biden’s first speech as president will not be about Donald Trump.

Inbound White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, gave the disclosure to CNN.

Her words, “You see, we spend less time talking and thinking about and worrying about Donald Trump than I think most people thinks.

Psaki continued that it is going to be a forward-looking speech. The speech will focus on themes of unity.

“We don’t expect people will come together overnight. However, the idea would be for a more unified approach moving forward”, Psaki concluded.